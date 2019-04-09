Services Freeland Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 310 E. Washington St. P. O. Box 362 Freeland , MI 48623 (989) 695-9431 Marian Ruth Freeland

Marian Ruth (Elftman) Freeland, 91, of Freeland, passed away peacefully Thursday morning April 4, 2019, at Colonial Villa, Midland. Marian was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Pigeon, to the late Henry and Minnie Elftman, but has resided in the Freeland area for most of her life. After graduation from high school, Marian attended Bay City Business College, where she met her lifelong love, Richard Freeland. They were married on Oct. 29, 1949, in Angola, Indiana. Dick's career in automotive dealership management took them to Bay City, Mt. Pleasant, and Saginaw. They resided in the Freeland area for over 40 years, while Dick was employed at Garber Buick. Marian was a willing volunteer at her church, Zion Lutheran Church in Freeland, Habitat for Humanity, and St. Luke's and Covenant hospitals. She was also famous for her homemade cookies, her beautiful quilts, and craft projects. Marian is survived by her children, Pamela (Patrick) Fagan of Sanford, and Tom (Terri) Freeland of Alma; grandchildren, Kelly (Ed) Hare, Zachary (Shannon) Myers, Erin (Justin) Ledyard, Sara (James Walker) Freeland, and Jordan (Tammy) Myers; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Nolan Proctor, Parker and Owen Myers, Ada and Ember Ledyard, Corryn Myers, and Ashton, Tanner and Austin Hare; sister, Elaine Errer; brothers, Leon (Leil) Elftman and Clark Elftman; brother-in-law, Kim (Linda) Manke; sister-in-law, Delores Elftman; and many nieces and nephews. Marian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick Freeland; brother, Loren Elftman; sister, Louann; and brother-in-law, Dick Jarvis. Funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Freeland. Rev. Robert G. Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in Owen Cemetery in Saginaw. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and at the Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St. in Freeland. Visitation will also take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Zion Lutheran Church, the , or the donor's favorite charity. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019