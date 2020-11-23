1/1
Marie I. Wasierski
Mrs. Marie I. Wasierski of Ubly passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe.
She was born on June 27, 1926 in Ubly to the late Vincent and Agnes (Peruski) Bukoski. She married Sylvester Wasierski on April 10, 1948 at St. John Catholic Church in Ubly. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1983.
Marie was a graduate of a country school. She worked in the city and then farmed with her husband. Through the years, Marie was also employed at the seatbelt factory in Ubly and Deckerville Die Form. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, cooking and playing cards,. Marie truly loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her children Darlene (Dennis) Messing of Macomb Twp., Eugene (Sandy) Wasierski of Ubly, Charles Wasierski of Romeo, Diane (Tom) Bezemek of Ubly, Dan Wasierski (special friend, Judy) of Ubly; nine grandchildren, Doug (Carol) Messing, Sandra (Dave) McLeod, Gene (Angela) Wasierski, Gary (Holly) Wasierski, Sara Wasierski and special friend, Mike, Eric Bezemek, Chrissy (Andy) Marple, Erica (David) Fuentes, Nick (Lindy) Wasierski; 11 great grandchildren, Heather, Tori, Sean, Logan, Connor, Lane, Jack, Cole, Michael, Aiden, Olivia, Hailey, Cooper; one brother, Larry (Marlene) Bukoski; one sister, Betty Ward; one sister-in-law, Joeva Bukoski.
Marie was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Harry, Melvin and Raymond Bukoski; two sisters, Lillian Wojtas and Eleanor Poszkawski; one daughter-in-law, Berta Wasierski.
The Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at St. John Catholic Church, Good Shepherd Parish in Ubly. Rev. Nate Harburg, pastor, will officiate. Marie will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Sylvester in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Parisville.
Visitation will be at St. John Catholic Church in Ubly on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass at 11:30.
Please consider directing your memorial for Marie to her family, care of her daughter, Diane Bezemek.
Care has been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly, Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Marie's family.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly
2091 Main Street
Ubly, MI 48475
(989) 658-8501
