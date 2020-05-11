Marilyn Lou Sarka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Lou Sarka
Marilyn Lou Sarka, 91, of Caseville, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Marilyn was born July 31, 1928 in Chicago to the late Jack and Marjorie (MacDowell) Shepheard. She married Paul Sarka Oct. 16, 1971 in Flint; he preceded her in death May 29, 2003. She retired from Flint Public Schools as a paraprofessional in 1979 and moved to Caseville. She was a member of the Caseville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafting, reading and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children Marlene (Randy) VanSteenburgh of Harrison, Diana (Rod Furlong) Kruck of Florida, John (Cindy) Kruck of Flint, Debbie Zembo of Flint and Lisa Sarka of Bad Axe; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Boyd, granddaughter Genevieve, and great-grandson Nicholas.
Marilyn will be buried Tuesday, May 12 at Caseville Township Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at Caseville United Methodist Church at a date to be determined.
Memorials may be made to the Caseville United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved