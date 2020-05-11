Marilyn Lou Sarka
Marilyn Lou Sarka, 91, of Caseville, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Marilyn was born July 31, 1928 in Chicago to the late Jack and Marjorie (MacDowell) Shepheard. She married Paul Sarka Oct. 16, 1971 in Flint; he preceded her in death May 29, 2003. She retired from Flint Public Schools as a paraprofessional in 1979 and moved to Caseville. She was a member of the Caseville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafting, reading and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children Marlene (Randy) VanSteenburgh of Harrison, Diana (Rod Furlong) Kruck of Florida, John (Cindy) Kruck of Flint, Debbie Zembo of Flint and Lisa Sarka of Bad Axe; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Boyd, granddaughter Genevieve, and great-grandson Nicholas.
Marilyn will be buried Tuesday, May 12 at Caseville Township Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at Caseville United Methodist Church at a date to be determined.
Memorials may be made to the Caseville United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 11, 2020.