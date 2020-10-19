Marilyn Rose Mathias
Marilyn Rose Mathias, 91, of Port Austin, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. Marilyn was born in Strasburg, Ill. on Aug. 1, 1929, the daughter of Garland and Elizabeth (Reynolds) Hiatt. She married the love of her life, Garvin "Bill" Mathias on July 7, 1956. Marilyn graduated from Paris Hospital of nursing in 1952 and worked as a nurse in Huron County at Dr. Turner's office and Huron Memorial Hospital. She served on the Hume Township Board of Review and the Thumb Ambulance Board. Marilyn loved spending time with her family at her home on Lake Huron. She was an avid reader and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church as well as being active in the Ladies Auxiliary at the church.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters Liz (Todd) Hubert of Eaton Rapids and Billi Mathias of Lansing; grandchildren Erin (Garry) Purdy of Grand Haven, Nicholas Hubert of Colo., and Brett (Jonshawn) Harrell of Lansing; great grandchildren Gabriel, Isabella and Sophia Purdy, Violet Hubert, Abigail and Corbin Harrell; sister Roberta Burton of Ill.. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Garvin "Bill" Mathias in 1990; brothers, Jerry and Gene Hiatt; and sister Bonnie Joyce Vega.
Memorial services will take place at a later date. Please make memorial contributions in Marilyn's memory to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 123 W. Irwin St. Bad Axe, MI 48413. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to leave a condolence online, www.millsfuneral.com
