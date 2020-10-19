1/1
Marilyn Rose Mathias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Rose Mathias
Marilyn Rose Mathias, 91, of Port Austin, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. Marilyn was born in Strasburg, Ill. on Aug. 1, 1929, the daughter of Garland and Elizabeth (Reynolds) Hiatt. She married the love of her life, Garvin "Bill" Mathias on July 7, 1956. Marilyn graduated from Paris Hospital of nursing in 1952 and worked as a nurse in Huron County at Dr. Turner's office and Huron Memorial Hospital. She served on the Hume Township Board of Review and the Thumb Ambulance Board. Marilyn loved spending time with her family at her home on Lake Huron. She was an avid reader and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church as well as being active in the Ladies Auxiliary at the church.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters Liz (Todd) Hubert of Eaton Rapids and Billi Mathias of Lansing; grandchildren Erin (Garry) Purdy of Grand Haven, Nicholas Hubert of Colo., and Brett (Jonshawn) Harrell of Lansing; great grandchildren Gabriel, Isabella and Sophia Purdy, Violet Hubert, Abigail and Corbin Harrell; sister Roberta Burton of Ill.. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Garvin "Bill" Mathias in 1990; brothers, Jerry and Gene Hiatt; and sister Bonnie Joyce Vega.
Memorial services will take place at a later date. Please make memorial contributions in Marilyn's memory to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 123 W. Irwin St. Bad Axe, MI 48413. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to leave a condolence online, www.millsfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
518 S. Main St.
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-5331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved