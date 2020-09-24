Marjorie A. McAlpine

Marjorie A. McAlpine, 77, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.

Marty was born Sept. 18, 1943 in Bay Port to the late Erwin and Helen (Conger) Gaeth. She graduated from Laker High School in 1962. She married Delmer McAlpine on Aug. 4, 1962 in Elkton; he preceded her in death Jan. 29, 2013.

She enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking, watching judge shows and lottery tickets. She loved kids and would babysit, often for free, and was known as Nana to many.

Marty is survived by her children Tawney, Kevin, and Melissa Randall, all of Elkton; grandchildren Savanna (Jeremy), Seth, and Brittnie; great-grandchildren Kiley, Khloe, and Kambree; siblings Jack (Ruthanne) Gaeth of Sebewaing, Arnie (Tonya) Gaeth of Unionville, Jerry Gaeth of Texas, Leanne (Bill) Chubb of Elkton, and Neil Gaeth of Bay Port. She was preceded in death by her son Delmer Jr.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating . Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Elkton Lions Club.



