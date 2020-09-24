1/1
Marjorie A. McAlpine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie A. McAlpine
Marjorie A. McAlpine, 77, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Marty was born Sept. 18, 1943 in Bay Port to the late Erwin and Helen (Conger) Gaeth. She graduated from Laker High School in 1962. She married Delmer McAlpine on Aug. 4, 1962 in Elkton; he preceded her in death Jan. 29, 2013.
She enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking, watching judge shows and lottery tickets. She loved kids and would babysit, often for free, and was known as Nana to many.
Marty is survived by her children Tawney, Kevin, and Melissa Randall, all of Elkton; grandchildren Savanna (Jeremy), Seth, and Brittnie; great-grandchildren Kiley, Khloe, and Kambree; siblings Jack (Ruthanne) Gaeth of Sebewaing, Arnie (Tonya) Gaeth of Unionville, Jerry Gaeth of Texas, Leanne (Bill) Chubb of Elkton, and Neil Gaeth of Bay Port. She was preceded in death by her son Delmer Jr.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating . Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Elkton Lions Club.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Champagne Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved