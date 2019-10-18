|
|
Marjorie Bairski, 92, of Bad Axe passed away under hospice care at the Huron County Medical Care Facility on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Marjorie was born on April 7, 1927 in Port Hope, MI, daughter of the late Wesley and Margaret (Stewart) Johnston. She married Robert Bairski on Jan. 19, 1946, in Kinde, MI. Robert preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2009. Marjorie retired in 1989 after 34 years in the banking industry. Marjorie is survived by one son, Robert D. Bairski of Bad Axe and one daughter, Diane Lynn Harris of Bad Axe; three grandchildren – Jill Cederberg of Essexville, MI, Steven M. (Tracey) Harris of Sebewaing, MI, and Michael D. (Tricia) Bairski of Waterford, MI; great-grandchildren – Zachary Garcia, Cody Cederberg-Kubiak, Josh (Danielle) Woodruff, Marissa Woodruff, Kaitlyn Woodruff and her fiancé Nathan, Laci Harris and Bailey Bairski; two sisters-in-law – Irene (Bairski) McIntosh and Vivian Johnston; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Duane Johnston, one sister, Kathryn Jones, and one brother-in-law, John Jones, Sr. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in Colfax Cemetery in Bad Axe. Arrangements by the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Memorials may be offered to the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019