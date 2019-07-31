|
Mark D. Ackerman, 54, of Bingham Township, passed away on July 26, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe under hospice care. He was born in Bad Axe, Michigan on Dec. 14, 1964, to the late Donald and June (Mellendorf) Ackerman. Mark enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, listening to all music but especially Garth Brooks and Kiss, model cars, and spending time with his cats, Misty, Tess and Hunter. He is survived by his son, Justin Ackerman of Bad Axe and his sisters, Pamela Wieske of Midland and Traci Manning of Metro Detroit. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Jimmy Wieske and his beloved cats: Simba, Misty and Tess. Mark will be cremated at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. No memorial is planned. A special goodbye will take place with his immediate family. The family would like to express their gratitude to McLaren Thumb Region 2nd floor care team and Heartland Hospice for the care and kindness shown to Mark and all of us during this very difficult time. We were truly blessed to have the support of these wonderful people in Mark's last days. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 31, 2019