Mr. Mark J. Smigielski, 47 of Minden City, MI passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer. Mark was born on Feb. 8, 1972 in Southfield, son of John Smigielski and the late Arlene (Pianczk) Smigielski. He married Jennifer Dickow on April 19, 1999 at Sacred Heart Chapel, Marygrove College in Detroit. Mark was a 1990 graduate of Ubly High School. He received his Associates degree from Macomb Community College and his Mortuary degree from Wayne State University. He was employed at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home in Berkley before moving back home to work with his dad at Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Mark was a member of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association. He was a member and past president of the Minden City Lions Club. Mark enjoyed hunting, football and hanging out with family and friends. Mark is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Smigielski of Minden City; two daughters, Miranda and Suzanne Smigielski; his father, John Smigielski of Ubly; one sister, Michelle Stomack and her husband, Clarence Stomack Jr. of Minden City; his mother-in-law, Susan Dickow of Boyne; father-in-law, Fred Dickow and his wife, Joan of Berkley; one step brother-in-law, Michael (Raina) Young; one step sister-in-law, Tracy (Paul) Collins; several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. John Catholic Church, Good Shepherd Parish in Ubly. Rev. Nate Harburg, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Minden Township Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be a rosary Friday evening at 5:30 at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mark's family, care of his wife, Jennifer. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Mark's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019