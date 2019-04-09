Marvin A. Beaver, 93, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully under hospice care on April 7, 2019, at Meadow Lane Assisted Living. He was born Nov. 10, 1925, in Lincoln Park, Michigan to the late George and Doris (Bentley) Beaver. He attended Popple Rural Country School. Marvin married Mary Costello on Nov. 29, 1958, in Bad Axe. She preceded him in death on Nov.3, 1986. Marvin served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, he worked at various factories in Detroit and then later worked and retired from John Deere Farm Equipment store in Bad Axe. He enjoyed working in his flower gardens, going for walks and going to McDonald's Golden Arches for the Coffee Club. Marvin is survived by his children, Michael Beaver of Filion, Michelle Melnik and her husband, Donald, of Bad Axe, and Mark Beaver (Rosalie Mazure) of Bad Axe; grandchildren, Shannon Melnik (Raymond Ortiz), Daniel Melnik and his wife, Lisa, Aaron Melnik and his wife, Kari, Mialie Beaver, and Kyra Beaver; and six great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Kenneth (Quy) Beaver, Gerald (Kay) Beaver, and Mary (Gary) Wencel. He was preceded in death by sister, Florence Lawrence; and brothers, Norman (Barbara) Beaver, and Loren (Patricia) Beaver. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe, with Layspeaker Mel McCracken officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe, and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday. Memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary