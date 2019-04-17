Marvin J. Essenmacher, 93, of Colfax Township passed away suddenly on April 15, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital. He was born in Bad Axe on Aug. 14, 1925 to the late Henry and Anna (Messing) Essenmacher. Marvin married Genevieve M. Prill on Nov. 25, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2000. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church/St. Hubert Parish in Bad Axe where he was a Eucharistic minister and an usher. Marv graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1943. Marvin was in the U.S. Navy from October 1943 to August 1946. He worked at the Bad Axe Post Office, retiring as Post Master. In his spare time, he loved to fish and hunt. He was a member of the Huron Sportsman Club and held the position of secretary for many years. Marvin is survived by his children: Duane Essenmacher and his wife, Marie of Saginaw, Jerry Essenmacher of Portage, Renee Essenmacher of Grand Rapids and Karen Snider and her husband, John of Cedar Springs; four grandchildren: Heather and Elise Essenmacher and Spencer and Addison Snider. He is also survived by his sisters: Naomi Rogers and Helen Lemanski. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Essenmacher; and his brothers-in-law: Donald Rogers and Robert Lemanski. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Rob Howe officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home with Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be offered to St. Hubert Parish. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary