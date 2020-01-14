|
|
Mary Ann Casey, 81, of Redford Township, formerly of Pinnebog, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. She was born June 4, 1938 in Detroit to the late James and Gladys (Bushey) Casey. Mary Ann is survived by her sister Donna Jean Casey of Redford Township; sister-in-law Jean Casey of Port Austin; and nieces and nephews Catherine, Kelly, James and John Casey. She was preceded in death by her brother James and sister Helen Casey. A memorial service will be held in the spring with interment at St. Felix Cemetery in Pinnebog. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorials in her memory may be made to the Solanus Casey Center at St. Bonaventure Monastery or St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center, both in Detroit. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020