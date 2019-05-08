Home

Mary Howe
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Bad Axe, MI
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Bad Axe, MI
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Bad Axe., MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Bad Axe, MI
Mary Ann Howe


Mary Ann Howe Obituary
Mary Ann Howe, 93, of Caseville, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. She was born on May 9, 1925 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to the late Frank and Sophia Singer. On Oct. 9, 1965, she married Robert E. Howe in Detroit. He preceded her in death on March 10, 1999. Mary Ann was a member of St. Roch Church in Caseville and at St. Hubert Parish in Bad Axe. She was also a member of the Caseville Eagles. She is survived by her son, Fr. Robert Howe of Bad Axe and her brother, Joseph Singer and his wife, Blanche, of Shelby Township; along with many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brothers: Carl (Jean) Singer, George (Gene) Singer, Alfred (Barbara) Singer and Thomas (Marlene) Singer. Mass of Christian burial will be noon on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe. Burial will follow at St. Roch Cemetery in Caseville. Visitation will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the St. Hubert Food Pantry. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 8, 2019
