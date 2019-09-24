|
Mary Ann Moening, 79, of Caseville, died suddenly Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Mary Ann was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Pasadena, California, to the late Robert and Dorothy (Ray) Miller. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1958. On Nov. 9, 1963, she married Roy Bruce Moening in Farmington. She was a wonderful wife, sister, mother and friend, and quick to make a friend wherever she went and every friend she made was a lifelong friend. She was talented with many crafts and gifted in quilting. She was a member of the Caseville Eagles Auxiliary-Euchre Club and Elkton Missionary Church. Mary Ann is survived by her husband Bruce; daughters Cynthia Adkins of Wyandotte and Lisa (Phil) Solatka of Lockport, IL; step-daughter Deb Balai of Duluth, Georgia; grandchildren Samantha and Luke Solatka, and Amanda Adkins; brother Robert (Pat) Miller of Howell; sister Judy Ginter of Elkton; and many special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Reggie Courliss officiating. Interment will at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Elkton Missionary Church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019