Mary C. Essenmacher
Mary C. Essenmacher, 97 of Harbor Beach, passed away Thursday, April 30 , 2020 at the Harbor Beach Community Hospital.
Mary was born on April 19, 1923 to the late William and Mary (Emming) Messing. She attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Ruth. She married the love of her life, Kenzie Essenmacher on Oct. 19, 1941 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ruth. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 1963.
Mary loved praying the rosary and took great comfort in her faith. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary Parish in Harbor Beach, and attended Our Lady of Lake Huron Church. She served as a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the Blue Army. She enjoyed cooking and was employed as a cook for the Religious Sisters of the Parish. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She loved flowers and received them regularly from her family. She will be remembered for her compassionate and kind spirit. Her favorite song was "You are my Sunshine" as it reminded her of her husband.
Mary is survived by three sons: Daniel (Marj) Essenmacher of Harbor Beach, James Essenmacher of Livonia, and Michael (Allison) Essenmacher of Fort Myers, Florida, five daughters: Diane (Robert) Czewski of Milton, West Virginia, Mary Lou (Ernest) Balcer of Harbor Beach, Kathy (Bryan) Woycehoski of Clio, Sharon (Daniel) Roberts of Nagano, Japan, and Carol (William) Green of Vinton, Ohio. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by six brothers: Wilfred, Norman, Charles, Bob, Clem and James Messing, and four sisters: Cecelia Van Dalen, Margaret Kirsch, Genevieve Kosal, Gladys Priemer and one infant.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Harbor Beach Community Hospital and the Lakeview Extended Care for their compassion and care of Mary. Burial will take place at OLLH Church Cemetery. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Mary will always be carried in the hearts of all who loved her.
Memorials may be given to the Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic School.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 1, 2020.