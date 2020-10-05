Mary E. Armstead-Forbing
Mary E. Armstead-Forbing, 96, of Port Hope passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 2, 2020 under hospice care.
Mary Ellen was born on March 13, 1924 to the late Henry and Nellie (Sovern) Carson.
She married Lester Armstead in 1944 in Detroit, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 1982. In 1984, Mary married Seymore Forbing Sr. He also preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Port Hope. Mary enjoyed playing euchre, slots, canasta, bingo and board games.
Mary is survived by her sons David (Barbara) Armstead of Port Hope, and Larry (Bethany) Armstead of Bad Axe; her daughter Ruthie (John) Mainguy of Kimball, Mich.; her grandchildren Larry Jr., Michael, Joshua, and Mylisa; three great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and six step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by step-children Seymore Jr. (Judy) Forbing, Neva, Barb (Jack), John (Cynthia), Charles (Gayle), Dan, Ed (Joanne), Tom (Hanna) and Randy (Wendy); along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Nancy Armstead; and her siblings.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Port Hope with Rev. David Dodge officiating. Burial will follow at Marquardt Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel in Kinde. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be offered to St. John's Lutheran Church or to Season's Changed Hospice.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
.