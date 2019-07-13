Services Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service 2300 S. Lincoln Rd. Mt. Pleasant , MI 48858 (989) 773-5616 Mary Eileen Franzel

1925 - 2019 Mary Eileen Franzel of Ubly, Michigan, died on June 24, 2019 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan at the age of 93. Mary Eileen was born on Sept. 14, 1925, to Ethel Marie Galloway Sommerville, a registered nurse, and James Maxwell Sommerville, a farmer and County Clerk of Austin Township. When Mary Eileen was eight years old, her father passed away and she and her three siblings, James, John ("Jack"), and Wilma June, each of whom she loved dearly and preceded her in death, were raised by her mother. Mary Eileen was a cosmetologist throughout the 1940's until she married Daniel ("Dan") Alexander Franzel on April 2, 1948. She was a loving and devoted wife, working in partnership with her husband on the family-owned Franzel Farms and serving as a skilled dairyperson for many years. Dan Franzel preceded Mary Eileen in death on Oct. 16, 2006. Mary Eileen is survived by two daughters, Mary Catherine (John) Nichol of Mount Pleasant, Michigan and Sharon Marie Franzel of Singer Island, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jonathan Daniel (Andrea) Nichol of Norman, Oklahoma and Jason Thomas (Courtney) Nichol of Chicago, Illinois, and her great-grandchild Parker James Nichol, son of Jonathan and Andrea. Mary Eileen was a wonderful person and will be remembered for her warmth, kindness to all, positivity and gentle spirit. Living each day with a joyful demeanor, Mary Eileen always loved a party, sharing Friday fish suppers with her daughters and enjoying a beer with her grandsons. She also found the Christmas season to be especially joyous, dressing up for more than 65 years as Santa Claus on Christmas morning to the delight of her family and grandchildren. In addition to making precious memories with loving family, Mary Eileen spent her life surrounded by dear friends with whom she spoke daily and maintained close relationships, even throughout her final days. She was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ubly, Michigan. Memorial arrangements have not been determined at this time. Daughters Mary Catherine and Sharon Marie are grateful and thankful to their mother's loyal and loving circle of very special friends. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Isabella Commission on Aging at 2200 South Lincoln Road, Mount Pleasant, Michigan 48858, or a . Envelopes are also available at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home, 2300 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 13, 2019