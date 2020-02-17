|
Mary Elizabeth Orr
Mary Elizabeth Orr, 95, of Bad Axe and formerly of Owosso and Fowlerville, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2020, at Huron Medical Care Facility under hospice care.
Mary was born in Dearborn, Michigan on May 12, 1924, to the late Frank and Mildred Green.
On Jan. 30, 1943, she married the love of her life, Gilbert Orr, in Dearborn, Michigan. They were married for 69 years when he preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2012.
Mary was a member of the Bad Axe First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed farming with Gilbert, gardening and was a wonderful baker. Her homemade bread, rolls, and Christmas cookies were loved by all who were lucky enough to receive them.
Mary is survived by her children, Robert Orr of Jackson; Patricia (Steve) Chazen of Houston, Texas; and Nancy Elliott (significant other, T. Dennis Brennan) of Ubly; her grandchildren, Kristina Elliott (partner, Ben Hockenhull), Kathryn Elliott (fiancé, Bill Macke) and Jenna Orr (fiancé, Tony Cecchini).
She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank D. Green Jr. and her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Betty Orr.
Funeral service for Mary will take place 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Bad Axe First United Methodist Church with Rev. Philip Tousley officiating. Per Mary's wishes, cremation will follow.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the MacAlpine Mac Chapel in Bad Axe and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The family would like to thank Huron County Medical Care Facility and Compassus Hospice for their wonderful care.
Memorials may be offered to the Bad Axe First United Methodist Church or to Toys for Tots.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 17, 2020