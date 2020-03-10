Home

POWERED BY

Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Pigeon
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Pigeon

Mary Joan Gettel Guyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Joan Gettel Guyer Obituary
Mary Joan Gettel Guyer
Following a short illness, Mary Joan Gettel Guyer, of Pigeon, passed away on March 7, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, at Country Gardens of Pigeon.
She was born on May 19, 1930 in Flint to Alfred and Hilara (Cuthbertson) Watt.
After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in education, Mary taught in Cleveland, Ohio for two years before moving back to Flint to work at Hurley Hospital Nursing School. After relatives introduced Mary to her future husband, Loren Gettel at Sand Point, they continued a long distance relationship until they married on August 13, 1955. Mary taught second grade at Elkton Elementary until they started their family. She remained in the school system as a substitute teacher at Laker Jr. High and started programs in the district such as the summer "Tot Lot" and the "Picture Lady". In 1993, after 38 years of marriage, Loren passed away. In 2003, Mary married Gordon Guyer and moved to East Lansing where she enjoyed everything Michigan State, especially football and basketball games. She resided there until January of this year.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Peggy (Dave) McCormick of Pigeon, Paul Gettel of Therwil, Switzerland; her grandchildren Marisa McCormick, Lauren (Jordon) Gruehn, Charles (Rebecca) McCormick, Kate (Gabe Lainey) Gettel, Erin Gettel, Olivia Gettel; great grandchildren David and Brennen, and step-family Dawn Gregory and Dan Guyer; grandchildren Kelly, Trevor, Cory, Kyle and Hannah, and many nieces and nephews as well has her cousin Tom (Sue) McNally. She is preceded in death by her first husband Loren Gettel, her second husband Gordon Guyer, her son Thomas Gettel, her brother John Watt and her half-sister Jeanne McCrae.
The memorial service will be at Noon Wednesday, March 11 at First United Methodist Church of Pigeon with Rev. Cindy Gibbs officiating. There will be visitation at church beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or The Gordon E. Guyer and Mary Guyer Men's Basketball Scholarship Endowment in honor of Tom Izzo, 550 S Harrison Road, East Lansing, MI 48823. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -