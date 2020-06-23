Mary Lou Elenbaum
Mary Lou Elenbaum
Mary Lou Elenbaum, 89, of Pigeon, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Mary Lou was born Nov. 28, 1930 in Elkton to the late Alvin and Verda (Eidt) Knechtel. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1948. She married Budd William Elenbaum June 17, 1950 at the Elkton Evangelical United Brethren Church; he preceded her in death on July 24, 2016.
She was formerly a member of the Kilmanagh United Methodist Church and a current member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, and a supporter of the Community Wesleyan Church of Elkton and Gideon's. She loved gardening, flowers, animals and bowling. She enjoyed finding four-leaf clovers and mailing them to family and friends in greeting cards. She and her husband enjoyed doing mission work, including mission trips to Haiti.
She is survived by her children Emily Schweitzer Clarke of Waterford, Daryl (Sharon Mead) of Sebewaing, John (Rhonda) of Sebewaing, Debra of Tamarac, Florida, and Marla (Carl) Heck of Pigeon; grandchildren Lynette, Trevor, Shawn, Tina, Jeff, Alyssa, Ryan, Aaron, Troy, Nathan, Benjamin and Pamela; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Wayne Knechtel of Bad Axe; special friend Clayton Esch of Pigeon; sisters-in-law Marjorie, Marilyn and Marilyn; and brother-in-law Lyle Thompson. She was preceded in death by brother John Knechtel.
Funeral services will be outdoors 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at the Elkton United Methodist Church with Rev. Won D. Kim officiating. Please bring a lawn-chair for the outside service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to Bay Shore Camp or Elkton United Methodist Church.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
