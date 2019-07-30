|
Mary Virginia (nee Pangborn) Lindquist passed away on January 4, 2019, surrounded by family. She was 87 years old. A breast cancer survivor, twice, Mary spent the last fifteen years battling Parkinson's disease. Born in Detroit, Mary was the granddaughter of a Michigan senator, Samuel H. Pangborn and Michigan District Court Judge Xenophon A. Boomhower, both of Bad Axe, Michigan, and the daughter of Willard and Florence Pangborn. Mary graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, in Ohio, and Michigan State University, and was the second generation to pledge Delta Delta Delta. After graduation, she taught elementary education within the Cleveland Heights district and married Dartmouth graduate and professional baseball player, Raymond Lindquist. They, and their growing family eventually settled in South Euclid, Ohio, where Mary served as a president of Adrien Elementary PTA and taught Sunday school at the former First Presbyterian Church of East Cleveland. She was a den mother for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and a 'baseball mom' for her sons' Little League teams. After the family moved to Buffalo, New York, Mary became the president of the Eden Garden Club and won awards for her floral arrangements. She played golf, tennis, and bridge. She was also an avid knitter, passing on the tradition started by her aunt, Leta Pangborn Shere, by creating over one hundred blue-ribbon Christmas stockings for extended family and friends. She and Ray retired to Gulf Harbor, in Fort Myers, Florida, where Mary continued to be an active golfer and Tri Delta member. She and Raymond traveled often, enjoying trips to Europe, Asia, and New Zealand. Mary is survived by her sister, Mrs. Barbara Doren of La Jolla, California and Dr. Willard Pangborn of Long Beach, California, as well as her son, Robert, a businessman and graduate of West Point Academy, Eric, a graduate of Tufts University and Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business, Catherine, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo's John Lord O'Brian School of Law, and William, a graduate of Trinity College and Michigan Ross, the University of Michigan's business school. Mary will remain beloved by each of her grandchildren—Raymond, Matthias, Paige, Anna, Erin, Haley, Kyle, Ryan, and Sydney, their spouses, and her friends. A memorial service will be held Aug. 3, 11 a.m., at Colfax Cemetery, 598 N. Barrie Road, Bad Axe, Michigan, 48413.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 30, 2019