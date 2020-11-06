Matilda Peruski-Depcinski
Matilda "Molly" Peruski-Depcinski, 91, of Bad Axe, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Molly was born Oct. 24, 1929 in Parisville Township, daughter of the late August and Otylia (Ulher) Abraham. She married Ernest Peruski, Oct. 26, 1946. He preceded her in death, Dec. 14, 1995. She married Eugene Depcinski, October 14, 2000. He preceded her in death, March 26, 2010.
She worked at Dott Manufacturing, Deckerville for 12 years and the Huron County Medical Care Facility, Bad Axe until her retirement on Dec. 1, 1991. She was a lifetime member of the St. Mary Rosary Sodality and Daughters of Isabella. She was also a past member of the Polish Choir at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Molly enjoyed people, playing cards, the casino and her family.
Molly is survived by her son Ron (Angie) Peruski, Grand Blanc, formerly Elk Rapids; daughter Charlotte Walsh, Bad Axe; step-daughter Jo Ann Alexander, Bad Axe; six grandchildren, Jeff (Doris) Peruski, LaGrande, Ind., Greg (Alison) Peruski, Clawson, Carol (Justin) Tryles, Ortonville, Kevin (Patty) McNamara, Pembroke Pines, Fla., Elena McNamara, Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Matt Walsh (fiancee Amanda King), Fenton; 14 great-grandchildren, Jacob and Nathan Peruski, Darrin Cole, Jackson and Nolan Peruski, Jason (fiancee Kendra Cleary) Terzich, Justin and Mallory Terzich, Carter and Greyson McNamara, Destiny McNamara, Maise Walsh, Austin Walsh, Noah (Krista) Kessler; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda (David) McNamara, Pembroke Pines, Fla.; granddaughter Sheila Peruski, Bad Axe; eight brothers, Stanley, John, Adam, Joseph, Anthony, Sylvester, Eugene and August Abraham; and five sisters, Elizabeth Zurack, Rose Pawlowski, Frances Heleski, Margaret Alent and Rita Shaw.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore Parish – St. Mary Catholic Church of Parisville. Officiating will be Fr. Matthew Federico. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home, Bad Axe and Tuesday at the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. A Rosary will be offered by the Daughters of Isabella at 4 pm on Monday at the Funeral home.
In keeping with state regulation, masks will be required. Memorials may be offered to Heartland Hospice.
