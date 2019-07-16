Maurice M. McIntyre, 71, of Lincoln Township, passed away peacefully at his home under hospice care on July 13, 2019. He was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Bad Axe, to the late Matthew and Clara (Gomoluch) McIntyre. On Nov. 2, 1974, he married Janeel Elliott. She preceded him in death on Feb. 20, 2001. Maurice served in the U.S. Army from November 1967 to November 1973. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Port Austin. Maurice was a farmer for many years and worked at Detroit Edison as a supply man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and spending time outdoors at his cabin in Rose City with his black lab, Jake. He looked forward to having lunch with his retirement buddies, and attending his grandchildren's various events. He is survived by his children, Michelle (Matt) Hyzer of Port Austin and Bradley (Erin) McIntyre of Marlette; and his grandchildren, Emma, Allison and Grant Hyzer and Devyn, Logan, Kelden and Kerrigan McIntyre. Maurice is also survived by his sister, Nancy Hammond (special friend, Chuck) of Macomb; and several nieces and nephews. Per Maurice's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A memorial gathering will take place at the Rapson Sportsman Club on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Military honors will start at 1 p.m. followed by a service and luncheon. Memorials may be offered to the or to the . Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 16, 2019