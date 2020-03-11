|
Melvin Leonard Balk
Melvin Leonard Balk, 90, of Harbor Beach, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home under hospice care, with his family at his side.
He was born April 4, 1929 in Leroy Township, Ingham County, MI to the late Martin and Clara (Reidel) Balk. Melvin and Olive Marie Fournier were united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1949 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Detroit. After 63 years of marriage, Olive Marie preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2012.
Melvin was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School in Detroit. He was employed by Detroit Edison for 50 years. Melvin was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Hubert Parish in Rapson. He enjoyed camping, gardening, crossword puzzles and reading. Melvin truly loved his family and his family, especially his many grandchildren, loved him back.
Melvin is survived by his children: Crystal Schipinski and her husband, Daniel of Cass City, Martin Balk and wife, Dena of Montana, Garry Balk and his wife, Tammy of Romeo, Judith Balk of Minnesota, Cynthia Nowiski of Tennessee, Dianne Mazure and her husband Michael of Jenison, MI, Paul Balk of Harbor Beach, Patricia Grifka and her husband, Scott of Ubly, John Balk and his wife, Cindy of Cadillac, Matthew Balk and his wife, Blanca of Florida, 46 grandchildren, 75 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Connie Shaw of California, Eleanor Balk of Alabama.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Scott Balk, Melvin Lawrence Balk; one sister, Mary Ellen White and her husband, Garvey; three brothers, Lawrence Balk and his wife, Leona, James Frederick Balk, Robert Frederick Balk.
Mass of Christian burial for Melvin will be Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Rapson. Rev. T.J. Fleming, pastor, will officiate. Melvin's final resting place will be with his wife and son in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rapson.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday at St. Joseph Church only from 10-10:45 a.m. There will be a parish vigil service Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please consider making a donation in Melvin's memory to his family, care of his daughter, Crystal Schipinski.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020