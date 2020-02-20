|
|
Melvin P. Dutcher
Melvin Peter Dutcher, 91, of Caseville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at his home.
Pete was born Feb. 19, 1929 in Bay Port to the late Melvin and Leona (Stott) Dutcher. He graduated from Bay Port High School in 1947. He served in the US Army in Korea. He graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in accounting and opened his accounting practice in Caseville in 1958. He married Edna M. Stahl of Caseville on Aug. 20, 1955 at the Caseville Methodist Church.
Pete was very involved in his community, belonging to many organizations: Caseville American Legion, Caseville Eagles Club, Caseville Kiwanis, Caseville Community Chest, Scenic Golf Course (board member), Caseville Harbor Commission, Caseville Village Council, Caseville School Board of Education, and Caseville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Edna; children, Robin of Pennsylvania, Stacey (Michael) Richards of Florida and Shari (Dan) Fisher of Ann Arbor; grandchildren, Anthony, Talia, Jonathon, Jessica, Nathaniel, Matthew, Michael, Jordan, Steven and Abby; and one great-granddaughter, Ellyssa; and a brother Jim (Shirley) Dutcher of Warren. He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia McKenzie and Charley Dutcher.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the Caseville United Methodist Church with Rev. Don Wojewski officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Caseville Twp Cemetery.
Visitation will be Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Monday in church.
Memorials may be made to the Caseville United Methodist Church or the Caseville Community Chest. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020