Merrily R. Kirchen, 76, of Colfax Township, passed away on May 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw, Michigan after a brief illness. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 14, 1942 to the late Mason and Vola (Williams) McGuirk. Merrily graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1960. She then received her nursing degree in September 1970 from Lansing Community College. She worked as a licensed practical nurse for many years. She owned and operated her own home health care business in Norman, Oklahoma. Merrily was an avid reader; she enjoyed sunbathing, crocheting, and genealogy. She is survived by her husband: Clifford Van Nice of Bad Axe; her children: Patricia Sleiman and her husband, Jeff, of Howell, Michigan; Michael Kirchen Jr. of Aurora, Colorado; Bridget Fecteau and her husband, Corey, of Bedford, New Hampshire; Jon Kirchen and his wife, Heather of Moore, Oklahoma; and Heather Long of Moore, Oklahoma. Merrily is also survived by her grandchildren: Ryan Long and his wife, Kylie; Andrew Long and his wife, Layce; Emily Long; Hagan Long and Chris Tolson and his wife, Courtney; and great-grandchildren: Avery, Aubrey, Beckman, and Brinley. Merrily was preceded in death by her son, James Morley and her previous husband, Michael R. Kirchen. Funeral service for Merrily will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe with Rev. William O'Nan officiating. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be offered to the Bad Axe Area District Library or to the . Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary