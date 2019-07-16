Michael Codie Lee Bradley, 20, of Elkton, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 12, 2019. Mike was born April 22, 1999, in Bad Axe to Thomas Bradley and Jennifer Born-Bradley. He attended Laker Schools. He was artistic, loved animals, video games, music and he sure loved his subwoofers! As Grandma says, "The ones that go BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!" He will be remembered for being caring, helpful and thoughtful to others, always helping grandpa, for his selflessness in giving and a heart of gold. He was a great friend to many. His family brought light to his all too short life. We will miss his laughter, smile and presence in our lives. He is survived by his mother Jennifer Born-Bradley and father Thomas Bradley Sr.; brother Thomas Bradley Jr. (Deanndra Gee), sisters Stephanie Bradley and Hannah Bradley; his dog Corona; grandparents Randall and Terri Born of Elkton, Leonard (Geri) Bradley Sr. of Saginaw, Catherine Cleaver of Bad Axe, and Donald Cleaver of Caseville; great-grandparents William and Nancy Chappel of Kinde, Betty Ellington and late Duke Ellington of Flushing, Jim and Rose Ralph of Flushing, the late Henry and Mable Born of Elkton, and the late Charles and Shirley Bradley of Swartz Creek; aunts and uncles Jessica Born, Josette Born, Jeremy Born, Stacey Born, Charlie (Morgan) Bradley, Bo Bradley, Leonard Bradley Jr., Shannon (Anthony) Goins, Josh (Ashley) Cleaver, and Jenny (Chuck) Holt; cousins Kaylie Bradley, Zach, Lucas, and Lily Davidson, Logan and Ethan Born, Charleigh, Oakley Bradley, Christian Cleaver and Aria Goins; great aunts and uncles Cindy Ralph, David (Gayla) Ralph, Johnny (Shelly) Ralph, Ted (Anita) Chappel, Bill (Rose) Chappel, Kevin Chappel, Star Langley (Ken), Cozette (Willis) Ryan, late Tim Chappel, Arlen (Marilyn) Born, Donald (Vickie) Born, Janice (Rick) Bradley, Renee (Tim) Biskupski, and the late Gerry (Carol) Born. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Burial will be in Chandler Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family. www.ChamapgneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 16, 2019