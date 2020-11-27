Michael F. Mullett
Mr. Michael F. "Hound" Mullett, 70, of Minden City passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.
Mike was born Oct. 10, 1950 in Detroit, son of the late James J. and Anna (Blackmer) Mullett. He married Denise Tomlin on Aug. 17, 1974 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Wayne County.
Mike and his wife grew up and met in Garden City and lived in Redford after their marriage. When they moved to Minden City in 1987, Mike strived to do as much as he could with his boys and to be very active in the community. He was a member of the Minden City Lion's Club and the Knights of Columbus. He organized and ran numerous baseball leagues and tournaments, and also coached basketball at Ruth Saints Peter & Paul School and baseball at Ubly.
In his spare time, Mike enjoyed hunting, making wine, and raising pheasants. He worked for over ten years in elevator construction, where he was a loyal member of the local union, before retiring for health reasons. He also was elected as Minden Village Clerk and served on the Township Board of Review, holding both posts for many years. He served with the Minden City Fire Department for more than a decade. Mike did not do all he did for recognition or attention; he simply enjoyed helping others, and always found ways to overcome his health restraints to become an unmatched asset to his community.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Denise; three sons, Michael Jr. and his fie Nicole of Coleman, Jeffrey and his wife, Brenda of Lapeer, Steven and his wife, Brenda of Flushing; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his mother Anna Mullett of Cheboygan; two sisters, Joanna (Steven) Lautner of Minden City, Kathleen Brigmon of Cheybogan; his mother-in-law, Veronica Tomlin of Deckerville; brothers-in-law, Cliff (Andrea) Tomlin of Livonia; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his brother, James L. Mullett.
A private Mass of Christian burial was held Friday, Nov. 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Isidore Parish in Palms. Rev. Matthew Federico, pastor, officiated. Mike was laid to rest in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
Please consider making a donation in Mike's memory to the Minden City Lions Club or St. Patrick Church or Cemetery.
