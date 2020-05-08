Michael James WilliamsMichael James Williams, 65, formerly of Port Austin, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2019.Born Oct. 2, 1954 to Ralph Lockwood Williams, and Helen Mary Shilick also of Port Austin, Michigan. Michael is survived by his two daughters Sarah Jackson (Terry), and Melissa O'Connell (Sean), as well as four grandchildren, Emily, Jonathan, Avery, and Finley. He is also survived by four siblings, John Williams (Mary), Mary Cox (Donald), Constance Hutchenson (Robert), and Kathleen Hare. He was a loving Uncle to Amanda, Timothy, Pamela, Kelly, Adam, Jennifer, Zachary, and Andy.Michael was a 1972 Port Austin High School graduate where he was a star basketball player. A United States veteran, Michael served as a Sergeant in the United States Airforce as a Radar Repair Specialist, from 1973-1978. Post military work consisted of Nuclear Technician at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Electronics Specialist at Naval Sea Combat Systems Engineering Station, and a Civil Servant for the United States Navy. Michael is also remembered as a cards dealer and pit boss by his friends in Sault Saint Marie, Michigan.Mike was always a kind and gentle friend to all. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. We are saddened by the missed moments of time with him.Memorial service will be scheduled at a future date due to the covid pandemic. Send stories of remembrance to jacksonse@staffordschools.net