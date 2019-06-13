Home

Michael L. Bolton

Michael L. Bolton Obituary
Michael L. Bolton, of Pigeon, Michigan passed away peacefully at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with his loving daughters and grandson at his side. He is survived by his daughters Linda (Michael) Berggren and Katherine (Peter) Spiels and his grandchildren Derek Berggren, Jennifer Berggren (Zach Hall), Megan Spiels, Nancy (Matthew) Clairmont. He was proceeded by his wife, the love of his life, Maryann Bolton. He retired from General Motors as a test driver in 1995. He loved hunting and fishing with his family. Burial and memorial services will take place at a later date.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 13, 2019
