A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Michael Paul Lemanski

Michael Paul Lemanski Obituary
Michael Paul Lemanski, 38, of Harbor Beach, Michigan, passed away July 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving significant other Carolynne Ford. Dear son of the late Michael and Roxanne Lemanski. Nephew of Darla (Glen) Rossini, Kathy Fowler, Lisa Pleiness, Terri (Andy) Fierke and Nancy Hazel. He also leaves many other cousins and family. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 8 p.m. at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. Burial at Rock Falls Cemetery, Harbor Beach. Share a memory at ahpeters.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 30, 2019
