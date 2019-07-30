|
|
Michael Paul Lemanski, 38, of Harbor Beach, Michigan, passed away July 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving significant other Carolynne Ford. Dear son of the late Michael and Roxanne Lemanski. Nephew of Darla (Glen) Rossini, Kathy Fowler, Lisa Pleiness, Terri (Andy) Fierke and Nancy Hazel. He also leaves many other cousins and family. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 8 p.m. at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. Burial at Rock Falls Cemetery, Harbor Beach. Share a memory at ahpeters.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 30, 2019