Michael Robert Grasso
Michael Robert Grasso, 73, of Bad Axe passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at home surrounded by those he loved most.
Mike was born on March 17, 1947 in Ironwood to the late Joesph and Sophie Grasso. He married his wife JoAnne Schenk on June 8, 1991 in Bad Axe.
Mike was a devoted husband, amazing father and grandfather. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 324 and heavy equipment operator for over 35 years. Even though Mike's job took him out of the area to work he never missed a single game or meet that his daughter played in high school and loved watching his grandkids play sports and their recitals. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing and hunting. Mike made many lifelong, fond memories with his wife, daughter, family and friends on fishing trips aboard his beloved boat the Sweet Adeline and on bear and deer hunting trips to their cabin and land in Bessemer, Mich. in the U.P. On Saturday evenings he would be seated in the last pew at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for mass. Mike was also a die hard Green Bay Packers fan, loved to play cards with his friends and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met.
He is survived by his wife JoAnne Grasso; daughter Danielle McKimmy (special friend Corey Smith); grandchildren Rayleigh, Delaney, and Aiden all of Bad Axe; brother Richard (Barbara) Grasso of Milwaukee, Wisc.; sisters Mary Strelchek of Bessemer and Lucie Dovichi of Jackson, Wisc.; brother-in-laws Dick (Kathy) Schenk, Bob (Pat) Schenk, Ron (Pat) Schenk, Joe (Ardis) Schenk all of Bad Axe; and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Joe Grasso; nephews David (Chooch) Grasso and Glenn Grasso; mother-in-law Gertrude Schenk; and brother-in-laws Alfred (Nino) Dovichi, Bill Strelchek and Dennis Schenk.
A private viewing and funeral service with Fr. T.J. Fleming officiating will take place at Kaufman funeral home on Dec. 3, 2020.
