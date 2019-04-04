Services Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 (989) 658-8501 Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 View Map Rosary 4:00 PM Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 View Map Vigil 7:00 PM Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Holy Apostle Parish Mildred M. O'Parka

Mildred M. O'Parka, 84 of Ruth, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Harbor Beach Community Hospital. Mildred was born on Dec. 5, 1934, in Paris Township, to the late Walter and Martha (Helewski) Hammerle. She married Irvin O'Parka on Aug. 30, 1958, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Smith Corners. He preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 2014. She was a graduate of the Maurer Country School and attended Sts. Peter & Paul High School until the 9th grade. Mildred raised her children until she went to work for Minden City Wire, later known as Harbor Beach Wire for seven years. She was a Christian Mother for many years and was the Mama Ruth Festival Queen in 2004. Mildred was a member of the Sno Gowers snowmobile club and former member of the Daughter's of Isabella of Bad Axe. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family, tending to her flowers, watching Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right and playing Euchre and other card games. Mildred is survived by eight children, Michael O'Parka and his wife, Elizabeth of Virginia Beach, VA, Irvin O'Parka Jr. and his wife, Sunny of Texas, Kimberly Dorsey and her husband, Gary of Texas, Charlene Hanson and her friend, Brian Smalley of Bad Axe, Pauline Messing of Ubly, Nancy Peruski of Ubly, Renee Wrubel and her husband, Jerry of Ubly, Tracy Hessling and her husband, Ken of Harbor Beach; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jeanette Danielski of Ubly, Jerry and Rose Ann Bullock of Ohio, Elaine Varosi of Sandusky, Rodney and Darlene Gornowicz of Ubly, Elwood and Marlene Hammerle of Bad Axe, Kenneth Hammerle of Ruth, Gary Hammerle and his friend Wanda, of Caro; one sister Barbara Hammerle of Holland, MI, two sisters-in-law, Bernice Navock and her husband, Alvin of Utica, Mary Ann Halifax and her husband, John of Minden City. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Walter, son-in-law, Randy Peruski, three brothers, Harold, Wayne and Frank Hammerle, two sisters, Ardis Wrubel & Delores Talaski. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Holy Apostle Parish in Ruth. Rev. Christopher Coman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Parisville. Visitation will be at Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church only. There will be a rosary by the Holy Apostles Christian Mothers Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Both services will be at the funeral home. Memorials have been requested to be directed to the Family Discretionary Fund, care of Charlene Hanson. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019