Mildred S. Pease
Mildred S. Pease, 88, of Show Low, Ariz., formerly of Port Hope, passed away Feb. 17, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born March 17, 1931 in Port Hope, to the late Harold F. Leese and Gertrude P. (Champagne) Leese.
She married Nelson H. (Hank) Pease Dec. 10, 1949. Mildred was a 1949 graduate of Port Hope High School and obtained her real estate license in 1972, however her main priority was her family. She was an avid baker, enjoyed writing poems, crocheting, reading, gardening, playing chord organ, making crafts, visiting with people and sharing her Lord. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church, Owendale, and often attended the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Harbor Beach. Mildred was a very active servant for the Lord and has blessed many people sharing the talents the Lord has given her. She was secretary in her church for several years, worked with special people in the SPREAD program, and was a member of the Port Hope Retirees until her recent move to Arizona.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharon L. (Don) Smith of Wellington, Ky. and one son, Ricky J. Pease (Special friend Pam) of Show Low, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Joyce Smith (special friend Lee) of Jackson, Jon (Lynn) Smith, of Amma, W.Va. and Shannon Pease of Dickson, Tenn.; one great granddaughter Ashley (Brendan) Finerty; great great grandchildren Brayden and Adalynn Finerty of Hillsdale; two sisters Margaret Schulte of Flint, Dorothy Echlin of Sandusky; five brothers, Herbert (Betty) of Port Hope, Arnold (Judy) of Lexington, Bernard (JoAnn) of Port Hope, Kenneth of Sandusky, Alvin (Coleen) of Garden City, and one brother-in-law Fred (Carolyn) Pease of Fort Gratiot and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Nelson H. Pease. Her parents Harold and Gertrude Leese, one sister, Caroline, four brothers; Albert, Wilbert, Robert and Melvin Leese.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Marquardt Cemetery in Port Hope. Memorials may be offered to Hospice or charities of donor's choice.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020