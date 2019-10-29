|
Mildred T. Lamke, 83 of Parisville, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe. She was born on Oct. 4, 1936, in Bad Axe to the late Aloysius and Lucy (Smaglinski) Kubacki. She married Eugene Lamke on Oct. 30, 1954, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Smith Corners. Mildred was a graduate of Ubly High School. She cleaned houses for local families before marrying her beloved Eugene, farming together until 1965 when they moved to Parisville. She started cooking for the St. Mary Catholic School in Parisville. Mildred was a parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Isidore Parish in Parisville. Mildred was a member and past president and secretary of the St. Isidore Rosary Sodality. She was employed at the Minden City and Harbor Beach Wire companies. She loved gardening, cooking, sewing, quilting, playing cards, fishing and hunting. Mildred cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mildred is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Eugene of Parisville; one son, Randy Lamke of Parisville; three daughters, Marlene (Steven) Schulte of Harbor Beach, Judy (James) Hessling of Bad Axe, Beverly (Bob) Stange of Deford; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Ann (Eugene) Wisneski, Florence "Pat" Vogel, Rose Mary (Tom) Wisneski; two brothers, Aloysius (Joan) Kubacki Jr., Bernard (Pauline) Kubacki; three sisters-in-law, Beatrice Kubacki, Arlene Longuski and Evelyn Susalla. Mildred was preceded in death by three brothers, Irvin, Clarence and Stanley Kubacki; one sister, Rita Helewski two sisters-in-law, Marie Kubacki and Margaret Kubacki; three brothers-in-law, Stanley Helewski, Jacob Susalla and Jerome Longuski. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Isidore Parish of Parisville. Rev. Adam Maher will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. There will be a rosary by the St. Isidore Rosary Sodality Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Please consider directing memorials for Mildred to the Huron County Medical Care Facility or her family, c/o Randy Lamke. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Mildred's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019