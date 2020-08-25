Mildred Vogel
Mildred Vogel, 83, of Minden City, passed away at her home on Aug. 24, 2020, with family members at her side after a short illness. She was born in Ruth on June 11, 1937, to the late Arthur and Catherine (Clor) Messing.
Mildred and Daniel were united in marriage on Aug. 25, 1956, in Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2017.
Mildred was a 1955 graduate of Saints Peter and Paul High School. She was a lifelong member of the Holy Apostles Parish.
Besides caring for her own family, Mildred took in babysitting and cleaning for many years. She also helped her husband on the family farm.
Some of the many things Mildred enjoyed were sewing, cooking, and gardening. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, family, and friends.
Mildred is survived by her seven children including two daughters, Sandy (Tom) Rutkowski, Ubly; Dr. Jody Vogel, Colorado; and five sons, Jeremy (Laura) Vogel, Caseville; Rick (Sandy) Vogel, Ubly; Gene (Rochelle) Vogel, Minden City; Jay (Stacie) Vogel, Bad Axe; and Joey Vogel, Ruth; fifteen grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary Ann Leppek; four brothers, Carl (Rose) Messing; Harold (JoAnn) Messing; Dan (Matilda) Messing; sister-in-law Diane Messing; Harvey (Elaine) Messing; sister-in-law, Rose (Doug) Banker; brother-in-law, Herb (Pat) Vogel; and sister-in-law, Janice Vogel; and many nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by two brothers, George Messing and Sam Messing; brothers-in-law, Mike Leppek, Marcus Vogel, Jerry Vogel, and Ray Vogel; and one sister-in-law, Lillian Vogel.
Visitation will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ruth on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
A private mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Holy Apostles Parish, in Ruth. Father Matthew Federico will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery immediately following the mass.
Memorials may be made to the family discretionary fund.
Care has been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com
to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Mildred's family.