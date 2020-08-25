1/1
Mildred Vogel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Vogel
Mildred Vogel, 83, of Minden City, passed away at her home on Aug. 24, 2020, with family members at her side after a short illness. She was born in Ruth on June 11, 1937, to the late Arthur and Catherine (Clor) Messing.
Mildred and Daniel were united in marriage on Aug. 25, 1956, in Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2017.
Mildred was a 1955 graduate of Saints Peter and Paul High School. She was a lifelong member of the Holy Apostles Parish.
Besides caring for her own family, Mildred took in babysitting and cleaning for many years. She also helped her husband on the family farm.
Some of the many things Mildred enjoyed were sewing, cooking, and gardening. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, family, and friends.
Mildred is survived by her seven children including two daughters, Sandy (Tom) Rutkowski, Ubly; Dr. Jody Vogel, Colorado; and five sons, Jeremy (Laura) Vogel, Caseville; Rick (Sandy) Vogel, Ubly; Gene (Rochelle) Vogel, Minden City; Jay (Stacie) Vogel, Bad Axe; and Joey Vogel, Ruth; fifteen grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary Ann Leppek; four brothers, Carl (Rose) Messing; Harold (JoAnn) Messing; Dan (Matilda) Messing; sister-in-law Diane Messing; Harvey (Elaine) Messing; sister-in-law, Rose (Doug) Banker; brother-in-law, Herb (Pat) Vogel; and sister-in-law, Janice Vogel; and many nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by two brothers, George Messing and Sam Messing; brothers-in-law, Mike Leppek, Marcus Vogel, Jerry Vogel, and Ray Vogel; and one sister-in-law, Lillian Vogel.
Visitation will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ruth on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
A private mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Holy Apostles Parish, in Ruth. Father Matthew Federico will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery immediately following the mass.
Memorials may be made to the family discretionary fund.
Care has been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Mildred's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly
2091 Main Street
Ubly, MI 48475
(989) 658-8501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved