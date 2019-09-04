|
Monica Agnes Wolschlager, 78, of Bad Axe, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Courtney Manor Nursing Center, surrounded by her family, after a long courageous fight for many years. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel and will be forever missed by her family. Monica was born on June 14, 1941 in Bad Axe to the late Thomas and Lois (Armstrong) Wolschlager. As a child, Monica attended Popple and Batie Schools, and went through the 10th grade at Bad Axe High School. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where she was a part of the Young Ladies Sodality and choir. Monica was a club member of the Lucky Clover 4-H Club growing up and received many blue ribbons. She loved to listen to the radio, the WLEW Polka Party, Molly Bee was her favorite singer, and she loved to dance. She had her favorite dogs growing up: Chippie and Frankie and she loved the song: Strawberry Field Forever. Monica is survived by her sister Pauline Reehl of Gagetown, brothers: Robert (Nancy) Wolschlager, Bernie (Carol) Wolschlager, both of Bad Axe, sister-in-law Linda Wolschlager of Bad Axe, 13 nieces and nephews: Kendra Reehl-Smeader (Matt Gercke), Troy (Stacy) Reehl, Norbert (Liz) Reehl, Brent (Marney) Reehl, Renee (Lance) Krueger, Lisa Gembarski, Laurie (Ken) Bruce, Scott Wolschlager, Kari (Troy) Hildreth, Todd (Gaye) Wolschlager, Chris (Heather) Wolschlager, Chad (Michelle) Wolschlager, Kayla (Greg) Booms, and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a baby brother Norbert (Martin) Wolschlager, brother Thomas Wolschlager, brother-in-law Thomas Reehl, a great niece Abigail Wolschlager, her grandparents Martin and Mary Wolschlager and Josephine and Robert Armstrong. Funeral mass for Monica will be Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, of the Good Shepherd Parish, with Fr. Nate Harburg officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Monica will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home of Bad Axe. Visitation on Saturday, will be at the church, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to the Courtney Manor Activities Fund or Thumb Animal Shelter. Memories can be shared at www.Kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019