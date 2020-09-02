1/1
Nathan Arnold Kaufman
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathan Arnold Kaufman
Nathan Arnold Kaufman, 95, of Port Hope, was called home to meet his Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Nathan was born on Aug. 12, 1925 to the late Carl and Mabel (Phillips) Kaufman. Nathan and Doris (Schave) were united in marriage on Sept. 24, 1949 at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Hope. They were blessed to share 67 years together before her death Oct. 3, 2016.
Nathan was a lifelong resident of Port Hope and he spent almost every healthy day of his life farming the land he was born and raised on, gardening, or "tinkering" on his faming equipment. Many family and friends enjoyed the abundance from Nate and Doris's garden. Nathan was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church where he served in various positions as well as a member of the choir. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, dominoes and spending time with family and friends, especially visits from grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his early years, Nathan piloted a plane he co-owned and he loved to recount his many flying adventures.
Nathan is survived by his three grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Iseler, Jodi (Robert) Porzandek, and Casey Eggert; great-grandchildren Jadyn, Tori and Brady Iseler, Dylan and Mason Porzandek; son-in-law Arnie (Mary) Eggert; sister Norma Johnson, in-laws Phyllis (Elwin) Will, Leroy (Alice) Schave, Hugh Harwood, Bernard Cregeur, Deanna Schave and many nieces and nephews.
Nathan was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris and daughters, Carol Kaufman and Diane Eggert; siblings and spouses, Eugene (Ethel Mae) Kaufman, Phillip Kaufman, Glen (Lois Kerr) Kaufman, Mabel (Carl) Brining, Geneva Cregeur, Alvin Johnson, in-laws Leland (Blanche) Schave, Beatrice Harwood, Ken (Bernadine) Schave, Bernice (Fred, Jack) Banker-Smith, Paul (Elsa) Schave Jr., Don Schave, Iva Schave.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Hope. Officiating will be Rev. David Dodge. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Port Hope. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
If you wish to offer your condolences to Nathan's family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaufman & Company Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved