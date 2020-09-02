Nathan Arnold Kaufman
Nathan Arnold Kaufman, 95, of Port Hope, was called home to meet his Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Nathan was born on Aug. 12, 1925 to the late Carl and Mabel (Phillips) Kaufman. Nathan and Doris (Schave) were united in marriage on Sept. 24, 1949 at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Hope. They were blessed to share 67 years together before her death Oct. 3, 2016.
Nathan was a lifelong resident of Port Hope and he spent almost every healthy day of his life farming the land he was born and raised on, gardening, or "tinkering" on his faming equipment. Many family and friends enjoyed the abundance from Nate and Doris's garden. Nathan was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church where he served in various positions as well as a member of the choir. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, dominoes and spending time with family and friends, especially visits from grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his early years, Nathan piloted a plane he co-owned and he loved to recount his many flying adventures.
Nathan is survived by his three grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Iseler, Jodi (Robert) Porzandek, and Casey Eggert; great-grandchildren Jadyn, Tori and Brady Iseler, Dylan and Mason Porzandek; son-in-law Arnie (Mary) Eggert; sister Norma Johnson, in-laws Phyllis (Elwin) Will, Leroy (Alice) Schave, Hugh Harwood, Bernard Cregeur, Deanna Schave and many nieces and nephews.
Nathan was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris and daughters, Carol Kaufman and Diane Eggert; siblings and spouses, Eugene (Ethel Mae) Kaufman, Phillip Kaufman, Glen (Lois Kerr) Kaufman, Mabel (Carl) Brining, Geneva Cregeur, Alvin Johnson, in-laws Leland (Blanche) Schave, Beatrice Harwood, Ken (Bernadine) Schave, Bernice (Fred, Jack) Banker-Smith, Paul (Elsa) Schave Jr., Don Schave, Iva Schave.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Hope. Officiating will be Rev. David Dodge. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Port Hope. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
