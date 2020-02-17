|
Nicholas J. Brickel
Nicholas J. Brickel, 39, of South Haven and formerly of Bad Axe, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020 in Traverse City.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1980 to Dr. David Brickel and the late Beverly (Bednarczyk) Brickel.
Nick graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1999. He then attended Michigan State earning his Master's Degree. Nick enjoyed golfing, hanging out with all of his friends and playing video games.
Nick is survived by his father, Dr. David Brickel of Traverse City; his brothers, Matthew Brickel and his wife, Laurel of Bad Axe and Thomas Brickel (significant other, Mandee McDonald) of Traverse City; and one niece, Ella Brickel. He is also survived by his grandfather, Richard Brickel; aunt,s Gail Eigner, Cheryl Hill and Debra Brickel and his uncle, Daniel Brickel and his wife, Linda; along with many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Brickel; his grandparents, Nicholas and Kathleen Bednarczyk and Kathleen Brickel.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 17, 2020