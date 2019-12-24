|
Odile J. Karle, 65, of Unionville, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro. Odile was born Feb. 4, 1954 in La Rochelle, France to Richard and Jacqueline (Augereau) Smith. She moved to the United States when she was 7 years old, settling in Pigeon. She attended Cass City High School. She married Frank W. Karle II on Jan. 22, 1977 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Pigeon; he preceded her in death Feb. 1, 2019. She worked for 36 years at Michigan Sugar in Sebewaing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, riding on motorcycles with her husband, backyard barbecues and working in her garden and flower beds. She is survived by her twin daughters Carol (Stephen) Shaltonis of Sebewaing and Jackie (Mike) Palmer of Sebewaing; grandchildren Zachary, Tyler, Caylee, Shanda, and Chance; father Richard Smith of Ohio; siblings Carl Smith, Veckie Smith-Lemanski, Marc Smith, Monique Bieszke, and Michael (Karen) Smith and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, mother Jacqueline, son Frank III, and sister-in-law Annmarie Murray. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. She will be buried at Grand Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Memorials may be made to the family. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019