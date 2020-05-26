Olin L. Gunden
Olin L. Gunden, 91, of Pigeon, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital Long Term Care.
Olin was born Aug. 19, 1928 in Fairhaven Township to the late John H. and Rachel (Albrecht) Gunden. He attended the Snell School through the eighth grade and then began working on the family farm. He married Joyce Swartendruber on Sept. 16, 1952 at the Michigan Ave Mennonite Church in Pigeon where they remained faithful members. He enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball on a traveling team, playing short-stop. He was on the Bay Port Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in the foundation of the Bay Port Fish Sandwich Festival. Cows, chickens and tractors were his life until an automobile accident in 1984 sent him into early retirement. He then moved from the farm to a home in town in Pigeon. He enjoyed spending time at the Dutch Kettle and Lefty's Diner.
He is survived by his wife Joyce; children Pamela of Pigeon, Angela (Mike) McCormick of Pigeon, Yvonne (Jim) Beschoner of Caro, and Stephanie (William) Kruse of Bay Port; grandchildren Ryan, Eric, Jana, Carly, Kelsey, Alec, Nathan, Casey, Hilary, Randi, Allyson, and Cole; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Lala King of Florida and John Dale (Ethel) Gunden of Bay Port. He was preceded in death by his son Dean; and siblings: Iva Swartzendruber, Glen Gunden, Clara Stalter, and Delmer Gunden.
Private family services will be held Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Scot Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Michigan Ave. Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Michigan Ave. Mennonite Church or Scheurer Hospital Long Term Care. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
