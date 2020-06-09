Orville Albert Braun
Surrounded by his three girls, Orville Albert Braun, 95, of Harbor Beach, joined his beloved wife, Pat, in their heavenly home on June 2, 2020. He will be sadly missed and will stay in our hearts forever.
Born on April 30, 1925 in Harbor Beach, Orville was the son of the late Joseph and Barbara (Nowicki) Braun. He attended rural school near his childhood home. Orville farmed his entire life and purchased a farm around the corner from the homeplace to make his home.
Orville met Pat at a local barn dance; they were engaged, and later married on Aug. 25, 1951 at St. Anthony's Church in Helena. Orville and Pat worked together on their 80 acre farm on Toppin Road and raised their family. Orville was a member of St. Anthony's Church.
He enjoyed watching television – westerns and the Tigers were some of his favorites. Orville loved playing cards, word searches and keeping an eye on things going on in the neighborhood. He looked forward to going for rides on his golf cart, planting a small garden and enjoying a beer on the porch in the summer. He enjoyed sewing, and his quilts will be a keepsake. He also loved spending time with his family. Orville took great pride in his farm; his barn and animals were his life.
He is survived by three daughters Marge (Ron) Halifax of Harbor Beach, Jean (Mark) Krueger of Essexville, and Mary (Wayne) Mausolf of Harbor Beach. His family also includes 13 grandchildren — Laurie (Stan) Messing of Cass City, Deanna (Adam) Sutherland of Bad Axe, Daryl Ford of Harbor Beach, Sarah (Doug) Volmering of Harbor Beach, Karen Messing of Minden City, Matt Ford of Harbor Beach, Keith Ford of Verona, Stacey (Matt) Corrigan of Freeland, Lindsay (Russell) Smith of Caro, Kyle (Michelle) Krueger of Essexville, Erinn Mausolf (David Aube) of Ubly, Ross (Kim) Mausolf of Freeland, and Tyler Mausolf (Chelsea Brown) of Saginaw. Orville was also blessed with 22 great-grandchildren — Kendal Blanchard and Braden Messing; Collin Bingham and Cooper Sutherland; Brent, Olivia, Kason, and Kylie Volmering; Griffin, Kennedy, Bristol, and Landon Messing; Chris and Zach Corrigan; Riley and Lauren Smith; Delaney and Miles Krueger; Harper Champagne and Ronan Aube; and Marshall and Graham Mausolf. Orville is also survived by brothers, Ray (Dolores) Braun, Port Austin, and Ken Braun, Harbor Beach. Also surviving is sister-in-law Marjorie Murawske, Harbor Beach.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Theresa (Leonard) Messing, Ralph (Margaret) Braun, Wilfred Braun, Tony Braun, Roman Braun, Norman (Esther) Braun, Harry (Jean) Braun; son-in-law, Ken Ford; and grandson-in-law, Jonny Messing.
A private grave-side ceremony will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please consider making a donation in Orville's memory to the Harbor Beach Food Pantry, 705 N. Huron Ave, Harbor Beach, MI 48441.
Care has been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Orville's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.