Orville "Pat" Smithers
Orville "Pat" Smithers, 82, of Elkton was called away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe.
Pat was born Aug. 12, 1937 in Sheridan Twp to the late Glenn and Thelma (Hebner) Smithers. He married Karen Diebel on Aug. 19, 1961 at the Elkton Evangelical United Brethern Church. Pat was a life long farmer in Oliver Twp. He worked for Longuski Silo, Schelke Silo, Marlette Homes, Michigan Sugar, Farmer's Coop and in the building construction field for many years until he retired in 2000. He enjoyed going up to his cabin in Mio, hunting, camping and spending time with his family playing cards and bingo. He was an active member of the Elkton United Methodist Church and Elkton Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Karen; children, Pam (Gary) Sweeney of Elkton, Dale (Angel) Smithers of Elkton, Kelly (Gary) Zurek of Harbor Beach and Tracy (Mike) Clark of Georgia; 11 grandchildren, Melissa (James) Guza, Michael (Kayla) Sweeney, Megan (Logan) Tibbits, Kayla (Nick) Geiger, Melinda Sweeney, Brittany Smithers, Rebecca Zurek, Chelsey, Jonathon and Kaitlin Brown, Amy Zurek, Courtney and Colin Ney; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lucille Smithers of Westland, Vernita Armstead of Saginaw, Robert (Marlene) Smithers of Bad Axe, Mary Michalski of Caseville, Jerry (Carol) Smithers of Bad Axe and Kathy Hunger of Westland; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Donald Diebel, Ronald (Cheri) Diebel, Audrey Sequin, and Peggy Hellwig; several nieces and nephews; and extended family Kim and Tracy Ziel and family and Carl and Evelyn Krohn.
Pat was preceded in death by his brother Glenn Smithers; brothers-in-law Sherman Armstead and Ronald Michalski; mother and father-in-law Clayton and Fern Diebel; brothers-in-law Robert Sequin, Hans Hellwig, Gary Diebel and sister-in-law Nancy Diebel.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Elkton United Methodist Church with Rev. Won Kim and Dede Russell officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, Elkton Lions Club or the family. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 24, 2020