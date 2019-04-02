Services Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc 538 S Beck St Sebewaing , MI 48759 (989) 883-2720 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc 538 S Beck St Sebewaing , MI 48759 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc 538 S Beck St Sebewaing , MI 48759 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc 538 S Beck St Sebewaing , MI 48759 View Map Oscar Christian Haag

Oscar Christian Haag, 96, of Sebewaing, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019, at Tuscola County Medical Care in Caro, with his sons at his side and his faith in tact, aided by the many prayers of friends and family. Oscar was born to Henry and Martha (Nietzke) Haag in Fairhaven Township, Oct. 8, 1922. He was baptized Oct. 22, 1922 (Sponsors-Chris and Mimi Dinkle). Oscar lived on Kilmanagh Road, Sebewaing, Michigan, attended St. Johns Lutheran Church and School from 1928-1935. Then attended Fairhaven School from 1935-1938. He then went into farming with his dad, Henry. Oscar met Esther Louise Duby in Saginaw, at a dance in Shields, Michigan. They were married March 25, 1944 at Esther's parent's home. Best man, Clarence Haag, Groomsman, Vern Bolzman, Bridesmaid, Alice Haag, and Maid of Honor, Charlotte Duby. They lived with his parents until Oscar went into the Army in 1945. They had five sons together: Maurice, James (Linnea), Danny (Shirley), Kenneth (Deborah) and Alan (Carmen). On Dec. 15, 1947, they moved to 2825 Shebeon Road, where they thrived until 2017, when they moved to Heritage Hill in Caro due to health reasons. They then moved to Tuscola County Medical Care in Caro, where they lived out their final days. Oscar is survived by his sons mentioned above; three brothers: Martin, Clarence and Norbert (Marilyn); one sister, Florence (William) Kannenberg; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. Oscar was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Truemner and Alice Gallow; five brothers: Elmer (infant), Carl, Herman, Walter and Art. Oscar served as an elder at church, Lutheran Laymens League member, a delegate many times, was president of the AAL chapter, member of the Sebewaing American Legion Post #293, member of the Disabled Veteran, youth councilors for 10 years, and was a Little League Baseball Coach for many years. He was also a huge Detroit Tigers Fan. Oscar worked at Khulman Electric, and was a master at rolling steel with Acme Roll Forming, using his skills at math to turn flat steel into square tubes. He also was a lumber man, working to cut and clear acres of woods and dynamiting stumps to make farm land. Oscar and Esther loved to dance. They were caught doing so at every available opportunity. He also loved playing the harmonica and did so right up to the bedside of Esther's last days, and played many of her favorite German songs. Oscar blessed many people throughout his life time and his blessings have inspired many to continue that tradition. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 2 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Thom Garrison from St. Johns Lutheran Church will be officiating. The burial will be at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery in Sebewaing with a military service. Memorial donations may be given to the Sebewaing American Legion Post #293, St. Johns Lutheran Church, or the .