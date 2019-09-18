Home

Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
Wake
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Pamela Jo Kahler


Nov. 25, 1942 - 2019
Pamela Jo Kahler Obituary
Pamela Jo Kahler, 77, of Bad Axe, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019. Pam was born to the late Charles and Josephine Hibberd on Nov. 25, 1942, in Wyandotte, MI. She grew up in Mt. Pleasant, MI, where she was a 1960 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree and her Masters of Social Work degree from Michigan State University in 1964 and 1966 respectively. She married her best friend, Lee W. Kahler on Aug. 8, 1964, at St. John's Student Center, East Lansing. Pam understood her mission to love and serve the Lord through serving mankind. Her career took her to the Family Service Agency of Genesee County and to Catholic Family Service of the Thumb, where she provided adoption and foster care service, individual and family counseling. She then completed her professional career as a Medical Social Worker at Harbor Beach Community Hospital/Long Term Care Unit. Along the way she also taught classes at area colleges, worked in Home Care Services and as a Youth Minister at Sacred Heart Church. She continued to provide service through a variety of Community Services, such as The Homeless Coalition and Huron County Baby Pantry. She served on the Board of Trustees with the Bad Axe Schools and Huron County Mental Health Board. She served as a Lay Minister for Sacred Heart Church for many years, being active as an Extra-ordinary Eucharistic Minister, worked as coordinator of and participated in scripture study, Lecturing at Mass and cooperated wherever the pastor requested. She also served as lay Procurator for the Marriage Tribunal. The scripture study and Lay Ministry groups were very special to her. Pam's main joy were her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, dancing, golf, bowling, travel and exercise. She and her husband attended 5 Summer Olympic Games, traveling to Atlanta, GA., Sydney. Australia, Athens, Greece, Beijing, China and London, England. Emily and Ben were old enough to join her in London which made it very special. She also had a great time taking all the grandchildren to Grandparents University at MSU which was very special to her. Many people will remember her as having a quiet, calming effect on others, especially at a time of chaos. She is survived by her husband, Lee Kahler of Bad Axe, two sons, Martin Kahler and Phillip (Nicole) Kahler, four grandchildren, Emily, Ben, Colton, and Liam. One sister Phyllis Hibberd Clark, her brother-in-law Ed Kennedy and Julie Kahler. Pamela is being cremated after having her body used as a cadaver at Wayne State University. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A wake service will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Friends may call for visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the service time at 7 p.m. or Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the Liturgy Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Homeless Coalition, Baby Pantry of Bad Axe or Greater Huron County United Way. If you wish to offer your condolences to the Kahler family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
