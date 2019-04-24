Pamela Sue Roth, 66, of Caseville, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Pam was born Aug. 24, 1952, in Pontiac, to the late Leon and Evelyn (Moser) Beardslee. She graduated from Waterford Mott High School and went on to receive her teaching degree from Alma College. She married Richard Roth on June 12, 1976. She began her teaching career in Cass City in 1974, staying there until 1980. After having had her daughters, she resumed teaching at Caseville Schools in 1987, retiring in 2005. In addition to teaching, she coached track, basketball, Envirothon, and was the coordinator for the annual 7th Grade Camp. She had a lifelong love of horses, which led her to establish P.S. Arabians. She was a leader in Lucky Horseshoe 4-H, and she initiated the first Equestrian Team at Caseville High School. She is survived by her husband, Dick; daughters, Mary (Bryon) Graf of Caseville and Kristen (Levi) Zagorski of Caseville; and grandchildren Thomas, William, Jakob, Henry, Sarah, Myriam and Ezra Graf and Stephen, Eva, and Violet Zagorski. She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Beardslee; and mother, Evelyn Gibbs. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Champagne Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Ryan Badgerow officiating. Burial will be in Grant Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lucky Horseshoe 4-H Club. Visit www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary