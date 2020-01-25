Home

Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
Patricia Ann Bowen


1959 - 2020
Patricia Ann Bowen Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Ann Bowen, 60, of Bad Axe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A star was born on Dec. 8, 1959 to the late Jean (McBride) and John Robert Bowen. Patty loved trips to the casino, playing her lotto, Detroit and cooking – she was famous for her original recipes. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend. Patty is survived by her daughter, Jeana Schemansky and her partner, Ryan Burkhard; her four legged good boy, Cooper; her sister, Sherrie (Melvin) Smith; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that will miss their Aunt Patty dearly. Patty was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Ales and the love of her life, David Schemansky. In keeping with the wishes of Patty, there will be no funeral service. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. If you wish to offer your condolences to Patty's family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020
