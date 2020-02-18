|
|
Patricia Ann Bruce
Patricia Ann Bruce, 89, of Cass City, formerly of Elkton, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro.
Patricia was born Aug. 15, 1930 in Highland Park to the late Archie and Marie (McKinnon) LaCross, raised by her maternal grandparents Neil and Leah McKinnon of Gagetown. She married William Kivel in 1947; he preceded her in death in 1967. She then married Jack Bruce in 1972; he preceded her in death in 2007. She was a devoted wife, loving mother to her 15 children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a former member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Pigeon.
She is survived by children Gary (Paulette) Kivel of Munising, Sherry Burns of Cass City, Kevin Kivel of Cass City and Brad (Patricia) Bruce of Waterford; step-children John (Jill) Bruce of Bay Port, Jim (Harriet) Bruce of Bay Port, Bill (Linda) Bruce of Unionville, Lorie (Ray) Krohn of Bad Axe, Kathy (Randy) Kerr of Elkton, Mike (Patty) Bruce of Kinde and Dave (Edwina) Bruce of Capac; daughters-in-law Kathleen Bruce, Barb Herford, and Sally Bruce; son-in-law Paul Smith; brother Caroll LaCross of Wisconsin; brother-in-law Clayton Esch of Pigeon; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her step-children Linda Bruce, Ted Bruce, Dan Bruce, and Don Bruce; granddaughter Kalee Bruce; daughter-in-law Jenny Bruce; siblings Robert LaCross, Dale LaCross, Catherine LaCross.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 8 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Interment in Elkland Township Cemetery and services will in the spring.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020