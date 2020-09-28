Patricia Ann Champagne
Patricia Ann Champagne, 90, of Kinde, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Close to Home Assisted Living in Bay City.
Pat was born Oct. 30, 1929 in Bad Axe to the late Harold and Wilihemina (Etzler) Hagle. She graduated from Kinde High School in 1948. She married James L. Champagne on June 30, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe; he preceded her in death Aug. 7, 1988.
Pat was a past member of Kinde Presbyterian Church and Salem United Methodist in Pigeon.
Pat is survived by her children Bernadette (James) Heleski of Pigeon, Leo of Bay City, Frances (Joe) DeWyse and Mary (Todd) Thompson of Bay City; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy (John) Gale of Maryland; sisters-in-law Alice and Susie Champagne and son-in-law Greg (Margie) Talaski of Filion. She was preceded in death by her daughter Christine Talaski.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Burial will be in Colfax Twp Cemetery. Visitation will begin at Noon on Wednesday and continue until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Water Youth for Christ. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com