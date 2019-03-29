Patricia Ann Kretchman, 77, of Kinde, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Joseph and Josephine Andreski of Kinde. Patricia is one of eight children. She married Walter Rice on July 20, 1963, and was married for 15 years until he passed away on March 2, 1978. She married Earl Kretchman on Oct. 21, 1989. Patricia retired from Dow Agro Science in Harbor Beach as a Lab technician. She and Earl loved to go traveling and camping often. She enjoyed her flower garden, and watching and feeding the birds. Patricia is known for her beautiful cross stitching and making baby quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she enjoyed spending time with. She was a member of the Ladies Sodality and the Sr. Citizens group in Kinde. Patricia is survived by her husband Earl, her son Kevin (Doreen) Rice of Filion, and her daughters: Kim (Dennis) Dobson of Kinde and Lori (Dan) Nickens of Kingston; her grandchildren: Kayla (Jason) Pionk , Rhonda (Jason) Cook, Jessica (Brandon) Rice-Fanion, Kevin W.T. (Amanda) Rice, Daniel (Brooke) Dobson, Heather (Anthony) London, Ryan Smith, Daniel Nickens II, and Madison Nickens; and 10 great-grandchildren: Sam Pionk, Claire Pionk, Bruce Cook, Grayson Cook, Brady Rice, Raelynn Fanion, Amelia Rice, Jack London, Raeleigh Dobson, and Brody Smith. She is also survived by her brothers: Junior Andreski, Richard (Janet) Andreski, Jim (Carol) Andreski; sisters: Rose Malik, Joann Magda, Veronica (Art) Jaroma and Sharon Andreski (Jerry McDaniel); brothers-in-law: Gerald (Loraine) Rice, Arnold Rice, Donald (Denise) Rice, Ricky (Kim) Rice, and Jerry Kretchman, sisters-in-law: Marge Szymanski and Pat Drews; and her very special Friend Joan Ender, whom she loved to spend time with. She was preceded in death by her first husband Walter Rice; her in-laws: Val & Bernice Rice, and Alfred & Emma Kretchman; her sister-in-law, Lorraine Andreski; and her brothers-in-law: Edward Magda, Norman Kretchman, Don Drews, Randy Rice and George Szymanski. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe, with Fr. Rob Howe officiating. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel in Kinde with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be at the church in Bad Axe on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to be used at the family's discretion. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary